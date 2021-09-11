Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause, says probe agency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There were 190 people on board the ill-fated aircraft and at least 20 people, including the two pilots, were killed and several others were injured.

A year after the plane crash at Kozhikode airport that killed 20 people and injured several others, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released a 257-page report stating that the probable cause of the accident was non-adherence to the standard operating procedure by the pilot flying the aircraft. However, the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked.

The crash of Air India Express's B737-800 aircraft happened on August 7 at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala. The plane coming from Dubai had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people on board the ill-fated aircraft and at least 20 people, including the two pilots, were killed and several others were injured.

The report released a little over a year after the deadly crash of the Air India Express plane said the "probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by the PF (Pilot Flying)".

The PF continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, "halfway down the runway, despite 'Go Around' call by PM which warranted a mandatory 'Go Around' and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a 'Go Around'", it noted.

