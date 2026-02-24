Kottayam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kottayam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 97 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kottayam is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kottayam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Indian National Congress. Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan, from Indian National Congress defeated K Anilkumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of 18743 votes.

Kottayam Assembly constituency is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala Congress candidate Adv K Francis George won the Kottayam parliamentary seat by defeating Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (m) with a margin of 87266 votes.

Kottayam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 165041 voters in the Kottayam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79655 were male in Kottayam and 85386 were female voters. There was 0 voters who belonged to the third gender. 3364 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kottayam in 2021 was 143 (131 men and 12 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kottayam constituency was 163711. Out of this, 79134 were male and 84577 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 758 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kottayam in 2016 was 314 (201 men and 113women).

Kottayam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan won the Kottayam seat with a margin of 18743 votes (15.27%). He was polled 65401 votes with a vote share of 53.72%. He defeated CPI-M candidate Adv K Anilkumar, who got 46658 votes with a vote share of 38.33%. BJP candidate Minerva Mohan stood third with 8611 votes (7.07%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan won the Chathannur seat with a margin of 33632 votes (26.15%). He was polled 73894 votes with a vote share of 57.46%. CPM candidate Adv Reji Sakhariya got 40262 votes (31.31%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Adv. MS Karunakaran stood third with 12582 votes (9.76%).

Kottayam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (INC)

2011: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (INC)

2006: VN Vasavan CPI-(M)

2001: Mercy Ravi (INC)

1996: TK Ramakrishnan (CPM)

1991: TK Ramakrishnan (CPM)

1987: TK Ramakrishanan (CPM)

1982: N Srinivasan (IND)

1980: KM Abraham (CPM)

1977: PP George (CPI)

1970: M Thomas (CPM)

Kottayam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kottayam Assembly constituency was 121738 (73.6%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 128603 (78.37%).