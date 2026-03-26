Kotak Mahindra Bank employee arrested for discrepancies in Panchkula municipal corporation's FDR

Panchkula:

The Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday made its first arrest in connection with the Rs 160 crore Kotak Mahindra Bank scam involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in Haryana. The arrested accused has been identified as Dileep Kumar Raghav, who was serving as a Relationship Manager at the bank at the time. It is alleged that Dileep, in collusion with the prime accused, submitted false reports to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation regarding fixed deposits (Fds).

According to an official statement on Thursday, the arrested accused, Dileep Kumar Raghav, was the relationship manager in the bank at the time of the commission of offence. He was arrested on Wednesday.

"Accused Dileep Kumar Raghav has been arrested in the Kotak Mahindra Bank case. He was the relationship manager in the bank at the time of commission of offence. He had sent false reports to Panchkula Municipal Corporation regarding the fixed deposits after conspiring with key accused," the statement said.

The municipal corporation has claimed a multi-crore mismatch in its official records and the balance or records reflected in Kotak Mahindra Bank's Panchkula branch.

According to Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar, the discrepancies detected in the Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR) were to the tune of Rs 160 crore.

However, a Kotak Mahindra Bank spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the bank carried out a detailed reconciliation of fixed deposits and linked bank accounts maintained by the municipal corporation and based on the records examined so far, "accounts and transactions were handled in strict adherence to due process and applicable banking norms".

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB) had filed an FIR on Tuesday night on cheating, conspiracy and other charges against unnamed bank officials and others. This came after the Haryana government decided to refer the case to the SVACB to lodge an FIR "in the matter pertaining to non-reconciliation of funds and for conducting a thorough investigation into the discrepancies related to the FDRs of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, as well as the bank accounts maintained with Kotak Mahindra Bank at Sector 11, Panchkula".