Kota infant deaths: Sachin Pilot slams Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his 'things have happened earlier' remark

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot slammed CM Ashok Gehlot over infant deaths in Kota hospital saying that mere mention of past such tragedies is not a sufficient response to the situation at hand. Pilot was interacting with media after visiting Kota JK Lon Hospital where more than 100 newborns died in a month.

"I think our response to this could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed," he was quoted as saying by the ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on #KotaChildDeaths: I think our response to this could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed. pic.twitter.com/kpD9uxMfUy — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

As per the statistics quoted by the state authorities, 963 children have died in the year 2019 at J K Lon government hospital while this figure was above 1000 in the preceding year.

Attack from Sachin Pilot is a considerable rebuke to Ashok Gehlot as Pilot is part of his own government. Also, as it is said that there is a political rivalry between the two, Pilot's comments may also have reflected internal strife in Rajasthan government.

Ashok Gehlot is facing flak from all sides. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is constantly criticising Gehlot and Congress. National Human Rights Commission has also taken cognisance of infant deaths in Kota Hospital.

The NHRC, on Friday (December 3) sent a notice to Rajasthan government over the issue. The commission issued notice to the chief secretary of the state, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including on the steps being taken to address the issue and to ensure that in future children do not die due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals.

"The state is duty-bound to provide basic necessary medical care to its citizens," said NHRC in a statement,

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the death of more than 100 children at a government-run hospital in Kota district of Rajasthan in the month of December," the statement read.

On Friday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani lashed out at Rajasthan government as well.

"The kind of sentences I am hearing from the Chief Minister of Rajasthan hurts me as a mother and Indian citizen. Why did the Rajasthan government not take any action despite so many deaths because children who were dying were poor," she said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

BSP chief and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati has demanded resignation from Ashok Gehlot.

