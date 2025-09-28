Kota apartment fire claims lives of two children of bollywood actress The brothers, who had reportedly been sleeping at the time, succumbed to suffocation before anyone could reach them.

A fire caused by a short circuit in Kota’s Deep Shree Multi-story Building led to the suffocation deaths of two young brothers, aged 16 and 10, while they were alone at home. The incident occurred in flat number 403 of the building, leaving the entire neighborhood in mourning. The tragedy struck the Pathar Mandi area of Kota on Sunday.The fire reportedly started late night and spread rapidly, filling the apartment with thick smoke. By the time the fire was noticed, the young brothers 16-year-old Shourya and 10-year-old Veer Sharma, a budding child artist were unable to escape.

The brothers, who had reportedly been sleeping at the time, succumbed to suffocation before anyone could reach them.

Parents not present at time of tragedy

At the time of the incident, the children’s father, Jitendra Sharma, a faculty member at a private coaching institute, was away on work. Their mother, Rita Sharma, an actress who has won the Miss Bulgaria title, was in Mumbai for a shoot.

Police investigation on

Police officials from Anandpura police station reached the site and brought the fire under control. They later shifted the bodies of the two children to the Medical College Postmortem Room for examination. The police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.