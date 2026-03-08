Konni Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Konni Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 114 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Konni Assembly constituency comes under the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, KU Jenish Kumar of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Robin Peter with a margin of 8,508 votes.

Konni Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Konni Assembly constituency is a part of the Pathanamthitta district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,02,396 voters in the Konni constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95,337 were male and 1,07,059 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 5,632 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Konni in 2021 was 1,009 (974 men and 35 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Konni constituency was 1,94,595. Out of this, 91,274 voters were male, 1,03,321 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 773 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Konni in 2016 was 1,588 (1,125 men and 463 women).

Konni Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Konni Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Konni Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Konni Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate KU Jenish Kumar won the Konni seat with a margin of 8,508 votes (5.67%). He polled 62,318 votes with a vote share of 41.62%. He defeated Congress candidate Robin Peter, who got 53,810 votes (35.94%). BJP candidate K Surendran stood third with 32,811 votes (21.91%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Adoor Prakash won the Konni seat with a margin of 20,748 votes (14.48%). He polled 72,800 votes with a vote share of 50.81%. Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate R Sanal Kumar got 52,052 votes (36.33 %) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Asoka Kumar D stood third with 16,713 votes (11.66%).

Konni Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: KU Jenish Kumar (CPIM)

2019: KU Jenish Kumar (CPIM)

2016: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

2011: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

2006: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

2001: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

1996: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

1991: A Padmakumar (CPIM)

1987: Chittoor Sasankan Nair (Independent)

1982: VS Chandra Sekhar Pillai (CPIM)

1980: VS Chandra Sekhar Pillai (CPIM)

1977: PJ Thomas (Congress)

1970: PJ Thomas (Congress)

1967: PR Madhavan Pillai (CPI)

Konni Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Konni Assembly constituency was 1,49,722 or 73.49 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,43,283 or 72.99 per cent.