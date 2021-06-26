Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Health Minister; seeks investigation into Kolkata vaccine scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote an open letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding an investigation by central agencies into the Kolkata vaccine scam.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday wrote an open letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding an investigation by the central agencies into the Kolkata vaccine scam. In the letter, Adhikari alleged that the Kolkata vaccine fraud would not have taken place without the knowledge of local police and civic authorities. He also questioned the pilferage of covid vaccines from government stock.

"The big question is - were these shots really Covishield vaccines as claimed by the accused?", he wrote. "If these were not COVID vaccines, then immediate investigation needs to be done as to what was being administered at such a large scale", he added.

The fake vaccine drive mastermind Debanjan Deb was earlier arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city's Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

The Bhartiya Janta Party then demanded a CBI probe into the matter. BJP's General Secretary Sayantan Basu said, "Probe is underway but the matter requires CBI inquiry as it involves officials. We also want the Centre to look into it".

In his letter, Suvendu Adhikari also pointed out West Bengal's "failure to catch up to other states", in terms of vaccination. He said, "Bengal is failing to catch up to other states, largely due to the lack of enthusiasm from the present state government".

Adhikari claimed that a transparent investigation into the matter without the state government's influence is extremely important to restore the credibility of the covid vaccination process in West Bengal.

Latest India News