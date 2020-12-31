Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CBI raids premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

CBI raids premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: December 31, 2020 13:14 IST
CBI raids premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case
Image Source : FILE

CBI raids premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border.

Failing to meet Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress, the CBI issued a look-out circular against him, sources in the investigating agency said.

The agency had on November 5 carried out search operations at five locations in the metropolis in connection with the cattle smuggling case in which a BSF commandant has been booked and alleged kingpin Enamul Haque arrested.

Haque is currently in CBI custody for further investigation, the sources said. 

ALSO READ | 'Pashu Dhan Bima Yojana' to benefit Madhya Pradesh cattle owners

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News