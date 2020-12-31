Image Source : FILE CBI raids premises of TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border.

Failing to meet Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress, the CBI issued a look-out circular against him, sources in the investigating agency said.

The agency had on November 5 carried out search operations at five locations in the metropolis in connection with the cattle smuggling case in which a BSF commandant has been booked and alleged kingpin Enamul Haque arrested.

Haque is currently in CBI custody for further investigation, the sources said.

