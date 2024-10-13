Kolkata doctors' protest: FAIMA calls for nationwide elective services shutdown in hospitals from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior doctors join junior doctors' protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident

Kolkata doctors' protest: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which represents Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, has called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This move is in solidarity with the ongoing protest by medical professionals in West Bengal.

The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday. The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, said officials.

Shutdown of elective services

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal. "After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however, no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication.

The open letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance. "However, we request all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer," the letter read.

Junior medics' indefinite hunger strike

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5, demanding justice for a deceased woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as addressing other critical issues. As the protest continues, three doctors have been hospitalized due to their deteriorating health caused by the prolonged fasting.

The protesters outlined nine other demands, including -

Justice for murdered woman medic

Health Secretary NS Nigam

Accountability for alleged administrative failures

Establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals

Increased police protection in healthcare settings

Swift filling of vacant positions for medical staff.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services. The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week and launched the 'fast-unto-death' agitation on Saturday after the state government failed to fulfill their demands.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: West Bengal: Mob thrashes man in Kolkata's state-run SSKM Hospital premises, doctors flag security concerns

Also Read: RG Kar protests: 77 Kalyani JNM Hospital doctors threaten mass resignation, set Oct 14 deadline