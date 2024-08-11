Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors to halt nationwide elective services tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata triggered massive outraged leading to protests by the doctors.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Sunday issued a letter announcing a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals in solidarity with RG Kar Medical College residents, tomorrow on August 12. A woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found dead after she was allegedly raped, in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Medicos announce protest in Kerala

Also, doctors, post-graduate medicos and medical teachers in Kerala will hold a protest in government medical colleges across the state on Monday.

The KGMCTA, an association of government medical college teachers, on Sunday strongly condemned the tragic murder of the PG student and said the doctors in the southern state would protest against the gruesome incident.

"The safety of women doctors, who are part of the night duty and emergency department duty work, has always been a matter of concern," it said in a statement.

It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so that they can perform their work fearlessly, it said.

The association said the KGMCTA is also joining the nationwide protest by doctors' organisations demanding to ensure safety at the workplace for doctors and medicos.

As part of this, medical teachers, PG doctors, house surgeons and medical students will organise protests in all Government Medical Colleges in Kerala on Monday, Dr. Rosenara Beegum, state president of the association said.

(With agencies inputs)

