Kolkata rape and murder: Trinamool leader's Pulwama question for agitating doctors, says 'If jawans desert...'

As Kolkata continues to see protests and Trinamool Congress is facing criticism over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, its party leader Kunal Ghosh has likened the situation to that of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. He also urged the protesting doctors to return to work. The doctors continued to protest for 10th day after alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old medic in a Kolkata hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said. A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

In his post, which was in Bengali Kunal Ghosh, nearly says, "I have a question and request for doctors to return to work. There is still no justice in the Pulwama incident. So, if the soldiers say 'we want justice' in Pulwama... How will it come out if they leave the border and sit in protest?"

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Wednesday, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital.

Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said. Services at outpatient departments and non-emergency units were crippled, as long queues of patients were seen outside ticket counters of state-run hospitals. The Supreme Court, too, had on Tuesday requested doctors protesting across the country to call off their strike and resume work.