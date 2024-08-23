Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: Resident doctors call off strike after 11 days, resume duty following SC appeal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationwide protests were held by medical professionals in the aftermath of Kolkata rape and murder case

After an 11-day nationwide strike sparked by the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, resident doctors are set to resume their duties, with hospitals expected to function at full capacity from Friday, August 23. The out-patient department (OPD) and elective services, which were previously halted due to the strike, will now be likely reinstated.

Doctors call off strike after appeal from SC

This decision comes just hours after the Supreme Court appealed to the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on August 22 to suspend the strike and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across the country. The Court acknowledged the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the medical professionals but emphasized that "justice and medicine" must not be stopped. Additionally, the Court directed that no coercive action should be taken against the striking doctors and called for their immediate return to work, ensuring their safety.

FORDA calls off strike

FORDA, then in response to the Supreme Court's directive and in the interest of patient care, late Thursday evening has urged all its members to temporarily suspend the strike and resume their duties from Friday. The association clarified that this suspension is not an end to their protest but a temporary measure, with plans to reassess the situation in two weeks based on the progress of their demands.

"FORDA has been at the forefront of the movement, advocating Justice for Abhaya, the safety and security of the resident doctors through its legal cell. We extend our deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar case and welcome the acceptance of all our prayers and for their meticulous examination & redressal of the issues plaguing the resident doctors community," the FORDA in a statement said.



"In light of these developments, and in the interest of patient care and our commitment to society, we wish to inform you that we have requested all RDAs to temporarily suspend the elective services strike and resume their duties as of 23/8/2024," it added.

Furthermore, the association also called for assurances that no punitive measures be taken against resident doctors and they should be considered on duty during this period of strike. They emphasized that there should be no attendance or salary/stipend cuts, as highlighted by the Supreme Court during its hearing.



