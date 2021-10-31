Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
Kolkata Police to act tough against violators of firecracker ban

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra held a meeting with all deputy commissioners and other senior officers of the force and directed them to ensure that the ban is strictly implemented.

PTI PTI
October 31, 2021
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM.

Kolkata Police to act tough against violators of firecracker ban.

 

Kolkata Police will take strict action against anybody found bursting firecrackers in violation of the Calcutta High Court’s ban on sale and use of all kinds of fireworks during Diwali and Chhath Puja, a senior official said on Saturday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra held a meeting during the day with all deputy commissioners and other senior officers of the force and directed them to ensure that the ban is strictly implemented.

"There will be tight surveillance throughout the city, and we would take strict action as per the law against the violators,” the official said.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered a ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during Diwali, Chhath Puja and other festivities to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench comprising justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Aniruddha Roy directed the police to initiate legal action against anyone found violating the ban.

The bench passed the order on a petition seeking re-imposition of the 2020 ban on firecrackers.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police seized 775.75 kg of prohibited fireworks and arrested four persons on Friday, the official added.

