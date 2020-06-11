Image Source : PTI Kolkata Municipal starts bus services to ferry employees to office

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), West Bengal's largest civic body, on Wednesday introduced specialised bus services to ferry employees to office amid Covid-19 pandemic.

To achieve 100 per cent attendance at the workplace, at least 11 buses were run from eight different points carrying employees to the office on time. The service was introduced on Wednesday.

According to KMC sources, the attendance rate rose to over 70 per cent at 11 a.m. The buses carried all the employees to the office and again dropped them back at designated points after 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced two different shifts for its state government employees so that they can easily commute to office amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Banerjee announced that the daily working hours would be divided into two shifts - from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 12 noon to 5.50 p.m. "But now we have split it into two shifts for easy movement of all government employees. I understand that commuting by public transport is a big issue," the CM said at the state secretariat Nabanno.

