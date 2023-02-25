Kolkata Metro station to be named after Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray

Follow us on Image Source : PIB INDIA Kolkata metro station to be named after Bharat Ratna awardee, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray

The Kolkata Metro is set to honor legendary Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray by naming the Orange Line metro station after him. The Satyajit Ray Metro Station, located in the Hiland Park area of Kolkata, will soon begin commercial operations and is adorned with graffiti and artworks depicting the great filmmaker. This station is a gateway to important areas of Kolkata, including the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, which is located a short distance away.

The Satyajit Ray Metro Station is a long-awaited project that will benefit not only film enthusiasts but also patients and their relatives, as the station is located near several prominent private hospitals. The station also serves as a crucial connection point for commuters from Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas, linking the Orange Line, Blue Line, and Eastern Railway’s suburban line at the Kavi Subhas station.

ALSO READ: India's first underwater metro services to begin in Kolkata by December 2023

The Orange Line of Kolkata metro, spanning 5.4 kilometers from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, comprises four new stations, including Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park), Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash and Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area), Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta - Kalikapur crossing), and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing). An integrated ticketing system will be in place, allowing commuters to interchange at Kavi Subhash station without the need for separate tickets.

State-of-the-art passenger amenities, including eight escalators, four lifts, six public staircases, and two spacious platforms of 180-meter length, will be provided at the Satyajit Ray Metro Station. The station also features adequate ticket counters, sitting benches, first aid rooms, toilets for ladies, gents, and specially-abled individuals, a public address system, digital display boards, CCTV surveillance system, AFC-PC gates, emergency lighting facility, and tactile floor indicators for the blind. Additionally, the station boasts a state-of-the-art smoke extraction, fire detection, and suppression system for passengers' safety and convenience.

FAQs:

Q1: Who was Satyajit Ray?

Satyajit Ray was a legendary Indian filmmaker who is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century. He was born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata, India, and is best known for his films like Pather Panchali, Charulata, and The Apu Trilogy.

Q2: What was Satyajit Ray's contribution to Indian cinema?

A: Satyajit Ray's contribution to Indian cinema is immense. He is credited with bringing a new wave of Indian cinema that was rooted in realism and tackled social issues.

Latest India News