Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Kolkata Metro introduces online recharge system to encourage social distancing

Kolkata Metro introduces online recharge system to encourage social distancing

Smart card users can visit the Metro Railway website and click on the online recharge option for making the transaction, the official said.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: July 01, 2020 21:07 IST
Kolkata Metro introduces online recharge system to encourage social distancing
Image Source : FILE

Kolkata Metro introduces online recharge system to encourage social distancing

In a bid to encourage social distancing when it resumes service, the Kolkata Metro has introduced an online system of recharging smart cards without

physically going to the counter, an official said on Wednesday. Smart card users can visit the Metro Railway website and click on the online recharge option for making the transaction, the official said.

Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said no transaction charges will have to be paid by commuters.

"Passengers will continue to get a 10 per cent bonus on the recharging amount of their smart cards as before," she said.

There are around seven lakh active smart card users of Kolkata Metro at present.

"The next time a commuter wishes to recharge or top-up a smart card, it can be done from the comfort of home," Banerjee said.

Passengers, however, will have the option of recharging their smart cards from the ticket counters as well, she said.

Metro Railway services are not available anywhere in the country owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The West Bengal government has urged the Railway Board to resume services for the convenience of commuters.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X