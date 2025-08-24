Kolkata law college rape: Police file chargesheet against four accused after two months of incident The 24-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25 inside the college premises located in the Kasba area of south Kolkata. A case was registered by police on June 26 after the survivor filed a complaint.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against four individuals in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a law student that took place on her college campus in the city.

The charge sheet was filed before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alipore. It names Monojit Mishra, a former student and temporary staff member at the college, as the main accused. Besides, three others have also been charged.

"The charges, based on technical, scientific and circumstantial evidence, ranged from gang rape, forcible wrongful confinement, kidnapping with the intention to cause harm, hiding evidence, misleading the probe and others," PTI quoted an official as saying.

About the case

A case was registered by police on June 26 after the survivor filed a complaint. Three people were arrested initially—Monojit Mishra, and two current students of the college, Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed.

Later, a fourth person, Pinaki Banerjee, who worked as a security guard at the college, was also arrested.

The survivor alleged that Mukherjee and Ahmed had filmed the act on their mobile phone while Banerjee’s room was used to commit the crime.

Accused booked under sections of BNS

All four accused are currently in judicial custody.

In addition to being charged under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape, the accused also face charges under Section 118 for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, Section 140(3) for kidnapping, and Section 140(4) for subjecting the abducted victim to grievous hurt, slavery or unnatural sexual acts.

Mishra was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college. The TMCP, however, clarified that Mishra has had no affiliation with the organisation for the past two years.