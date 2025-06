Kolkata High Court grants interim bail to Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli The Kolkata High Court has granted interim bail to Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police in Gurugram, Haryana, for allegedly posting a communal video that caused widespread outrage online.

New Delhi: The Kolkata High Court has granted interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli, an Instagram influencer who was arrested by Kolkata Police in Gurugram, Haryana, for allegedly posting a communal video that caused widespread outrage online. The court has asked the influencer to furnish a bail bond of ₹10,000. (Reported by Onkar Sarkar)