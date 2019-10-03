Kolkata: Fire breaks out in shopping mall in Salt Lake city

A fire broke out at Baishakhi shopping mall in Kolkata's satellite township Salt Lake on Thursday.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the basement of the mall which has been evacuated.

There are no reports of any casualty or injury, police said.

"After the fire alarm went off, all those then in the mall were brought out. There is nobody inside now," said a security guard.

Some eyewitnesses claimed several vehicles parked in the basement were damaged.

ALSO READ | Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations