Kolkata vaccine fraud: Accused Debanjan Deb organised two camps; sent mail to SII for doses, say police

Debanjan Deb, accused of organising fake COVID-19 vaccination camps, has confessed to organised two such camps in the city, the Kolkata police said on Sunday. According to the police, the accused has confessed to organising fake vaccination camps at -- City College and Kasba.

"He claims that he wrote a mail to Serum Institute of India for sending Covishield. This is being verified. He has also confessed to organising two camps. One at City College and one in his office at Kasba. No other camp for vaccination was organised elsewhere," police said.

They informed that accused Deb's staff and ex-staff are being examined by police.

"Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination. He used to write letters to various government agencies, would put receipt stamps on those letters to convince the victims. He himself would write a response to such a letter," the Police said.

"He created fake email accounts like deputymanager@kmcgov.org. A huge number of stamps - of various department Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Public Works Department, and WBSEC have been found."

"A total of eight bank accounts have also been found so far. Out of these, one was in name of his company WBFINCORP, through which he used to give salary to his staff," police added.

Earlier on Friday, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint.

The background

Actor-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Saturday fell ill, a few days after she was administered a fake COVID vaccine. However, the doctor who attended to the Jadavpur MP said it was too early to link her illness with the fake jab that she had taken four days ago. Chakraborty became seriously ill at her residence in the morning and her maid called the family physician, sources close to the renowned actor said.

The actor, who has been suffering from gall bladder and liver-related problems, suffered from dehydration, stomach ache and her blood pressure count dipped, they said.

"Mimi Chakraborty's condition is now stable and she is under treatment at her home. She is also suffering from hypertension. The doctor who attended to her said her illness cannot be immediately linked to the fake vaccine as she already had a liver problem," the sources said.

Chakraborty, whose alertness led to the busting of a fake vaccine racket organised by a conman posing as a civic official in Kolkata, was scheduled to undergo a test during the day to ascertain any possible adverse effects of the jab.

In a video message on Thursday, she had asked people not to panic.

