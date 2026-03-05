Kolkata-Dubai flight services resume partially after four-day suspension amid ongoing conflict in Middle East

New Delhi:

Flight operations between Kolkata and Dubai have partially resumed after remaining suspended for four days due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Airport officials confirmed that a flight from Dubai landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport early Thursday morning, marking the first arrival from the region after more than 113 hours of disruption.

The aircraft, operated by flydubai, touched down at around 2:40 am with 130 passengers on board. The Boeing 737 Max plane had originally been scheduled to arrive at 12:25 am but landed later than planned, according to airport authorities.

Return flight departs for Dubai

Soon after arriving, the same aircraft departed for Dubai at 3:59 am carrying 55 passengers. Officials said this marked the first outbound flight to the Middle East from Kolkata since the temporary suspension of services earlier this week. Before the halt in operations, the last flight leaving Kolkata for the region was operated by Emirates on February 28.

Regional routes still affected

Air connectivity between Kolkata and several Middle Eastern destinations had been disrupted following heightened tensions and airspace restrictions in the region. Flights to cities including Doha and Abu Dhabi were also affected as airlines temporarily paused operations. The disruption came amid growing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which prompted airlines to review safety and routing decisions.

No timeline yet for full restoration

Authorities said that while limited operations have resumed, there is still no clear timeline on when all flight services between Kolkata and Middle Eastern destinations will return to normal. Airlines are continuing to monitor the situation and assess airspace availability before restoring full schedules.

