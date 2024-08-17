Nirbhaya's mother demands Mamata's resignation over Kolkata rape-murder: 'CM's protesting to divert attention'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata rape-murder case: Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya who was a victim of 2012 Delhi gang rape case, on Saturday (August 17) demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, stating that she has “failed” to handle the situation and instead of using her power to take action against the culprits, she is trying to divert people’s attention by holding protests.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Students of her college and doctors in different parts of the country have been holding protests to seek justice for the victim.

What did Nirbhaya’s mother say?

Asha Devi criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister stating, “Instead of using her authority to take action against the culprits, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the public”.

"Mamata Banerjee is protesting to divert people's attention from this issue. She herself is a woman. She should have taken strict action against the culprits while discharging her responsibility as the head of the state. She should resign because she has failed to handle the situation," she added.

This comes after Mamata led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Friday and demanded justice for the woman doctor. She also demanded capital punishment for the culprits. Notably, Mamata herself is the Home Minister and Health Minister of Bengal.

Asha Devi’s message to governments of the country

Asha Devi said until central and state governments get serious about seeking swift punishment from the court for rapists, such brutality will continue to take place in different parts of the country every day.

"When girls are not safe in Kolkata's medical college and such barbarity is committed against them, then one can understand the state of women's safety in the country," she said.

A day after the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed, West Bengal Police arrested one person in connection with the crime. Later, citing lapses in the police investigation, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



