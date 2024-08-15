Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA condemns vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, calls emergency meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly condemned the vandalism that took place at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where doctors have been protesting the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic. According to reports, unidentified miscreants vandalised a section of the hospital during midnight protests by women across various parts of West Bengal, who were demonstrating against the alleged crime that reportedly occurred in the hospital's seminar hall.

The IMA has called for an emergency meeting with its state branches to discuss the future course of action in response to the incident. The association criticised the authorities for failing to maintain law and order, especially during an ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

IMA condemns vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

In a statement, the association said the RG Kar Medical College, which is at the centre of national attention for the past week due to the rape and murder of the chest medicine PG student, has been vandalised by hooligans. "The authorities, who by their negligence had allowed such a heinous crime to happen, have once again failed to maintain law and order when the all-important CBI investigation is going on. Such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy and the breaking down of law and order. IMA condemns this mindless violence and is apprehensive of loss of crucial evidence," it said.

What did the police say?

According to the police, nearly 40 people, masquerading as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted police personnel with stones, prompting the force to lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD) at the hospital in north Kolkata, police added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Several CCTV cameras in and around the area were destroyed by the vandals who also ransacked a stage where the junior doctors have been demonstrating since August 9 evening following the death of the medic. A police vehicle was overturned and several two-wheelers parked there were also damaged in the incident, and some police officers suffered injuries. It should be noted here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate transfer of the investigation into the crime to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

