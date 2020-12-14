Kolkata-Delhi daily direct flights resume months after COVID-19 imposed suspension

Image Source : PTI Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week. (Photo for representation)

Easing the restrictions on domestic flight services, the West Bengal government on Monday allowed resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi. Flight services between the two Metros were allowed thrice in a week due to restricted movement from coronavirus hotspot cities.

"Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect," a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - news agency PTI quoted airport officials, as saying.

The Bengal government had imposed a ban on direct flights between Kolkata, cities like New Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai due to high coronavirus caseload.

The administration allowed weekly flights from these cities from September.

As of latest data, Delhi's coronavirus tally has crossed six lakhs. West Bengal has recorded 5.2 lakh positive cases so far. The death toll stands at over 10,000 and more than 8,000 in Delhi and West Bengal respectively.

