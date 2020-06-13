Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Dreadful visuals of dead bodies being dragged by hook emerge from Kolkata; Guv expresses concern

Dreadful visuals of dead bodies being dragged into transport vans have emerged from Kolkata. In the visuals, Kolkata Municipal Corporation staff are seen dragging bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 into transport vans. These bodies are visibly being dragged by hooks.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his deepest concern and sorrow over the visuals and asked the authorities for answers as to why the dead bodies were being dealt in an 'inhumane' manner.

"I am anguished at the careless manner in which 14 dead bodies were dragged on the road. This was most painful, unknown to humanity. When i looked at the videos, i had no tears in my eyes. My heart virtually stopped beating, " the Guv said.

Kolkata police has deferred the blame by saying that these dead bodies are not of COVID deceased patients.

India TV tried to speak to locals present their but did not get any answers.

The visuals surfaced on the social media only days after India TV exposed LNJP hospital of mishandling the COVID-19 patients who were lying naked on the floor and in the same room as the dead bodies. There were also no medical staff present there to look after them.

Later, the Supreme Court took notice of India TV's report and asked LNJP hospital for answers on the 'horrific' images showed by India TV.

