'We consulted all before formulating new criminal laws', says Law Minister Meghwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal at the inauguration of the conference on India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System, in Kolkata

Ahead of the introduction of new criminal laws, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday addressed the inaugural session of 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' and slammed the opposition. He said that the new laws would be introduced from July 1 and dismissed opposition allegations of not being consulted before making the decision.

"Some people claim they were not consulted. This is untrue. The demand for change of colonial laws has been long-standing, and the process began long ago." He said that suggestions were sought from all the states but only 18 states and six Union Territories responded. "Even the Chief Justice of India, chief justices of 16 high courts, five law academies, and 22 law universities provided their suggestions," he added.

Meghwal went on to say, "We contacted all MPs, but only 142, including members from both houses, responded. Suggestions were also requested from all MLAs nationwide, with only 270 responding. We consulted widely, but not everyone provided feedback.”

The event was also attended by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam, secretary of the Ministry of law and justice Rajiv Mani, and member secretary of the Law Commission of India Reeta Vasishta.

Arjun Ram Meghwal also highlighted that the new laws were formulated after four years of thorough consideration. He rejected the claims of no consultation. “Full consultations were held, including 58 meetings chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah," he further said.

Emphasising a need to move on from colonial-era laws, Mehwal said "With changing times and new technologies, there must be improvements. Citizens were not receiving timely justice, so we have included zero FIR, mercy petition, and gender neutrality. The system had issues, which is why changes are being made," he reasoned.

Hopeful of UCC implementation: Meghwal

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and expressed hope for its implementation in the country. He said, "In BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about the UCC. There are states like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing them. The coalition which has been formed in the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about.”

Law minister Meghwal said that the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Evidence Act will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act. According to him, necessary training programs and infrastructure development for implementing the new laws are already underway. According to him, the new laws are people-centric and timely and are in tandem with India's rapid development.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | New criminal laws transitioned legal framework into new age, indicator of changing India: CJI Chandrachud