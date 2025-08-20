Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight makes emergency landing at Guwahati after suffering technical snag “All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made. An internal investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the issue,” Alliance Air said in a statement.

Guwahati:

Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, on Wednesday made mergency landing at Guwahari airport after encountering a technical issue mid-air. As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft landed at Guwahati Airport. “All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made. An internal investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the issue,” Alliance Air said in a statement.

Passengers, crew members were safe, say officials

A LGBI Airport spokesperson said in a statement that all passengers and crew members were safe, and were provided with necessary support.

"Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at 1.42 pm on August 20," she added.

Flight took off from Guwahati at 1.09 pm

An airport source told PTI that the flight had taken off from Guwahati at 1.09 pm for its journey to Kolkata.

The spokesperson said that the flight landed at the airport safely at 2.27 pm and the emergency situation was withdrawn at 2.40 pm.

"Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBIA's terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support," she added.

The statement claimed that there has been no impact on airport operations due to the incident.