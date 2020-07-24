Image Source : FILE Kolkata airport suspends passenger flight operations from July 25 to July 29

Passenger flight operations to and from Kolkata Airport have been suspended from July 25 to July 29 after the West Bengal government requested for the suspension of services, news agency ANI reported quoting West Bengal Airport sources. The West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, the official said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

"Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on July 25 and 29," the official added.

Last week, the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till July 31.

