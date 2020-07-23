Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Nagaland: 7-day complete lockdown in Kohima from July 25

The Kohima administration on Thursday announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be in force till July 31. According to the Kohima Police, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force Kohima have promulgated the lockdown. All public movement will be strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary.

Nagaland on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,174. The active cases in the state rose to 644, while 530 people have recovered so far.

Of the 644 active cases, an 82-year-old patient in Dimapur has been put on ventilator, while three others have symptoms ranging from mild to moderate.

Dimapur has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far at 458, followed by Kohima at 278, Peren at 252, Mon at 99, Tuensang at 44, Phek at 18, Zunheboto at 12, Mokokchung at nine, Longleng at three, and Wokha at one.

Kiphire is the only district in the state which has not recorded any case so far.

