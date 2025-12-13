Live Kochi Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes begins, LDF takes huge lead The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has surged ahead in the Kochi Municipal Corporation as early trends show it leading in 23 wards, leaving the United Democratic Front (UDF) trailing behind.

Kochi/ Ernakulam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting for Ernakulam local body polls is underway and results will begin flowing in shortly. This year’s contest is expected to be particularly intense, with both the UDF and LDF hoping to outdo their razor-thin margin from 2020. The NDA is also trying to expand its footprint, while independents continue to play a decisive role in several wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has surged ahead in the Kochi Municipal Corporation as early trends show it leading in 23 wards, leaving the United Democratic Front (UDF) trailing behind. According to the latest trends, the UDF is ahead in 10 wards, while the NDA is leading in 3 wards. Candidates from other parties and independents are leading in 8 wards.

