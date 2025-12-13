Advertisement
  Kochi Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes begins, LDF takes huge lead

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has surged ahead in the Kochi Municipal Corporation as early trends show it leading in 23 wards, leaving the United Democratic Front (UDF) trailing behind.

Kochi Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Kochi Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Kochi/ Ernakulam Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting for Ernakulam local body polls is underway and results will begin flowing in shortly. This year’s contest is expected to be particularly intense, with both the UDF and LDF hoping to outdo their razor-thin margin from 2020. The NDA is also trying to expand its footprint, while independents continue to play a decisive role in several wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has surged ahead in the Kochi Municipal Corporation as early trends show it leading in 23 wards, leaving the United Democratic Front (UDF) trailing behind. According to the latest trends, the UDF is ahead in 10 wards, while the NDA is leading in 3 wards. Candidates from other parties and independents are leading in 8 wards.

Click here for Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: Live Updates & Trends

Stay tuned with India TV as we bring real-time updates, ward-level movements, trends, and political reactions throughout the day in Kerala...

 

Live updates :Kochi Local Body Polls

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    LDF leading in 26 wards as of 9:18 am

    Kochi election results live: LDF is leading in 26 wards as of 9:18 am, shows early trends. 

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CPI(M)'s Sabeela Izmuddin leading

    Ernakulam live results: CPI(M)'s Sabeela Izmuddin leading in Earavely ward. 

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Congress' Shiny Mathew leading in Fort Kochi

    Kochi results live: Congress' Shiny Mathew leading with 12 votes in Fort Kochi. 

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What does early trend in Kochi show?

    Kochi results live: Kochi Municipal Corporation trends (34/76 wards) at 8:55 am: LDF: 18, UDF: 7, NDA: 3 and Others: 6.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    LDF takes huge lead with going forward in 18 wards

    Ernakulam live results: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has taken a huge lead, with early trends showing the front ahead in 18 wards as counting progresses.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA now leading in 3 wards

    Kochi results live: NDA is now leading in three wards with Karippalam, Cheralay and Island North, shows early trends. 

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA leading in 2 wards shows early trends

    Kochi results live: NDA is leading in Karippalam and Cheralay wards shows early trends. 

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Kochi Municipal Corporation trends

    Kochi Municipal Corporation trends (18/76 wards) at 8:40 am: LDF: 10, UDF: 4, NDA: 2 and Others: 2 .

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    UDF leading in Fort Kochi with 12 votes

    Kochi results live: UDF is leading in Fort Kochi with 12 votes. 

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Early trends show LDF leading in Kochi

    Kochi results live: As counting of votes begins in Kerala, early trends now show LDF leading in Kochi. 

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Results are going live on state election commission's website

    Kochi results live: The election results for the Kerala civic polls are being published live on the State Election Commission’s Trends website, with updates expected as counting progresses.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Latest trends awaited in Kochi as counting of votes begins

    Ernakulam live results: Early trends from the Kochi local body polls are expected to start coming in shortly. With a tightly fought contest on the cards, all eyes are on Kochi as parties watch closely to see who will take the fort this time.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begin

    Kochi results live: Counting of votes for Kerala's Kochi has begun. Stay tuned for all the live updates here. 

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Panampilli Nagar: Congress secured an upscale ward

    Ernakulam live results: Panampilli Nagar was won by Anjana Teacher PS of the Congress in 2020. The result helped UDF consolidate its position in key residential and commercial pockets of Kochi.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vyttila: RSP gave UDF and extra boost

    Ernakulam live results: Sunitha Dixon of the RSP won the Vyttila ward in 2020, supporting the UDF coalition. Smaller allies like the RSP played a crucial role in helping the UDF emerge as the single largest bloc.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When will counting of votes begin in Kochi?

    Ernakulam live results: Counting of votes to begin shortly now at 244 counting centres.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Edappally: CPI(M) dominance continued

    Ernakulam results live: In Edappally, Deepa Varma of the CPI(M) emerged victorious in 2020. The win underlined the LDF’s influence in central Kochi, even as the overall corporation result stayed finely balanced.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in Thoppumpady in 2020?

    Ernakulam results live: The Thoppumpady ward was won by Sheeba Durom of the Congress, adding to the UDF’s seat count. The ward remained a Congress stronghold despite a close contest across Kochi.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in Kochi's Mattanchery in 2020?

    Ernakulam results live: KA Ansiya of the CPI secured a victory in Mattanchery in 2020, giving the LDF a key win in this densely populated ward. The result reflected the Left’s steady grassroots presence in the area.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Fort Kochi: What happened in 2020?

    Ernakulam local body polls live: In the 2020 elections, Fort Kochi went in favour of the UDF, with Congress candidate Antony Kureethara winning the ward. The coastal ward continued its long-standing preference for the Congress, contributing to UDF’s overall edge in the corporation.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in Kochi?

    Kochi results live: Kochi voted on December 9 and recorded a 74.59 per cent voter turnout, with 19,89,881 of the 26,67,746 voters casting their ballots. Of the 13,88,544 women voters, 73.38 per cent turned out, while 75.9 per cent of the 12,79,170 male voters cast their votes. Among transgender voters, the turnout stood at 37.5 per cent. Voting was held across 3,021 polling booths in the district. 

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When did Kochi go for elections in 2025?

    Ernakulam results live: Kerala went for local body elections in two phases across all 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Kochi voted on December 9. 

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in 2020 in Kochi

    Kochi election results 2025 live: In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML. 

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Kochi results live: Counting of votes to begin at 8

    The counting of votes for the Kochi local body will begin at 8 am today. All eyes on who to win. stay tuned. 

Top News

