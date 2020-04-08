Know the coronavirus hotspots in Ghaziabad, which will be sealed from midnight

Image Source : WIKICOMMONS A file photo of a Ghaziabad township for representational purposes

As the Uttar Pradesh government announced the sealing of hotspots across 15 districts, in a bid to contain the coronavirus infections, the list of 'hotspots' in Ghaziabad, which will be sealed from midnight has now been made public by the district authorities.

A total of 13 hotspots have been idenified, which will be sealed off entirely for movement of traffic as well. Not even mediapersons will be permitted in these areas after midnight. The localities include-- Nandgram, KDP Ground (Rajnagar Extension), Saviour Society, B-77 G5 Shalimar Garden Extension, Pasonda, Oxy Home (Bhopura), Vasundhara (Sector 2B), Sector 6 (Vaishali), Girnar Society (Kaushambi), Naipura (Loni), Mussoorie, Ghatu Shyam Colony and COVID-7 CHC (Muradnagar).

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News