Kisan mahapanchayat today: Farmers to discuss MSP demand, other issues in Mumbai, says Tikait

Kisan Mahapanchayat: All farm-related issues including the demand for all crop Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment, and other issues will be discussed in 'Kisaan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Sunday (November 28), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said

The mahapanchayat will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. It will be hosted by over 100 organisations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and will be addressed by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders.

"In the 'Kisaan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' (to be held today in Mumbai), all farm-related issues including demand for all crop MSP, implementation of Swaminathan report, unemployment and other issues will be discussed," Rakesh Tikait said.

Earlier on Saturday, the farm unions had suspended the scheduled tractor rally to Parliament (which was supposed to be held on November 29), saying they will first wait for the promised repeal of the three farm laws to be implemented.

To observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29.

The big decision was taken during a meeting at the Singhu border. "When we had announced that there will be a tractor rally on November 29, all the three farm laws were not scrapped. Now that when the laws have been taken back, we have decided not to take up the rally. However, if Centre doesn't agree to the rest of our demands, we will decide our further course of action on December 4 meet," a farmer leader said.

The farmers also cleared that if the Centre doesn't agree on MSP, the protest will continue. "If the government doesn't gurantee the MSP, protest will continue."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures.

SKM welcomed the prime minister’s decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. It also indicated that its movement for a statutory guarantee of MSP and demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

