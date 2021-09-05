Protesting farmers to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in UP's Muzaffarnagar today; security tightened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image shows farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws, in Jind, Haryana

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), the umbrella body of farmers unions protesting against the Centre's farm laws, is set to hold a Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar today. It will be held at the Government Inter College grounds in Muzaffarnagar. Taking to Twitter, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had said the Mahapanchayat is going to be historic.

"The Kisan Mahapanchayat of September 5 in Muzaffarnagar will be historic. Let us go to Muzaffarnagar on September 5. All of you are invited to the Kisan Mahapanchayat," tweeted Rakesh Tikait.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat.

"Appropriate arrangements have been made in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar tomorrow to ensure that no law and order problem arises. There is a possibility of farmers from neighbouring states Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand also attending the gathering," Director General of Police Mukul Goel told reporters.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25

Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday has also called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25.

In a statement, the farmers' union spearheading the movement against agriculture laws at the Delhi borders for the past nine months said SKM National Convention at Singhu Border has decided to "Form joint committees of the SKM in all states and districts in India, to ensure a pan-India expansion and intensification of the farmers' struggle."

SKM said that at the convention, it was also decided to make the Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat on September 5 a massive success.

"This will inaugurate 'Mission Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand' which will be taken down to the grassroots to ensure the defeat of the BJP regimes in both the states," the statement said.

The national convention of SKM was held on August 26-27 at the Singhu Border near Delhi. Over 2000 delegates from hundreds of organisations from 22 states attended this convention, said the statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 'Sarkari Talibanis' have captured country: Tikait on SDM coaching cops to 'break heads' of farmers

Latest India News