5 hours, 5000 tractors, 5000 people: Delhi Police sets terms and conditions for 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'

Even as the Delhi Police has permitted agitating farmers to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, it has also made sure that law and order doesn't go for a toss. In a 37-point listicle, the Delhi Police has made it clear that the rally can have under 5,000 participants and 5,000 tractors. The tractor rally shall be held within the prescribed time period, from 1200 hours to 1700 hours, the Delhi Police said. No loudspeaker or public address system should be used on the route of the rally without permission, it said prepping up for the big day.

​Several border points will be under a multi-layered security cover. The protesting farmers opposing the three contentious farm laws, however, will not enter central Delhi. The tractor rally will begin only after the official Republic Day parade concludes.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmer unions have also announced a march towards Parliament from different locations on February 1 when the annual budget is scheduled to be presented.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY

The organizers shall take the valid permissions for plying tractors/NOC from the concerned land-owning authorities regarding holding of tractor rally.

The organizers shall take necessary permissions from BSES, NDPL, Delhi Fire Service, and other agencies.

This permission is limited to holding of tractor rally on the permitted routes only and should not be construed as permission for holding

any dharna, demonstration or sit-in protest en-route the rally.

The organizers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on duty on demand.

Dr. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha shall be available during the proposed rally for liaison and coordination.

The organizers shall make adequate arrangements for drinking water, first aid/medical aid and fire-fighting equipments in consultation with the civic/local bodies on the proposed route of rally.

The organizers shall keep the limit of gathering of participants in rally to 5000 persons along with 5000 tractors.

The organizers shall ensure deployment of 2500 volunteers on the above prescribed routes. The list of such volunteers with the contact

details shall be provided to the Police in advance. The volunteers shall be identifiable with distinctive outfit/identification mark.

The rally shall be held within the prescribed time period i.e. from 1200 hours to 1700 hours only on 26-01-2021.

The organizers shall ensure that there should be no obstruction to the other road users. The rally movement shall be from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles on route. No replacement of break down tractors shall be allowed during the rally.

The organizers shall ensure that the entire stretch of road shall not be blocked.

The organizers shall ensure that the 2/3 of the carriageway is kept free for normal traffic movement.

The organizers shall ensure that no vehicles are allowed to be parked/stopped on the route of the rally.

