Kisan Diwas: Why was Charan Singh the only Indian Prime Minister who never faced Parliament as PM

New Delhi:

Kisan Diwas marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics known for his lifelong advocacy for farmers and rural India. Despite his significant influence and legacy, he holds a unique place in the country’s political history as the only prime minister who never faced Parliament during his term in office. This rare political outcome stemmed from a turbulent period in Indian politics in the late 1970s.

Charan Singh served as prime minister for a brief period from 28 July 1979 to January 14, 1980, but his government never functioned with a solid majority in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament. Because of this, he did not get the opportunity to present his policies or seek the confidence of Parliament before resigning.

Political turmoil after the Emergency

After the Emergency was lifted in 1977, a coalition of opposition parties known as the Janata Party came to power, ending decades of Congress dominance. Charan Singh, a leader deeply rooted in rural and agricultural politics, became deputy prime minister and home minister in that government. Internal divisions, however, weakened the coalition, and Prime Minister Morarji Desai resigned in July 1979.

President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy then invited Charan Singh to form a new government, as Singh secured a letter of support from the Congress (I) party led by Indira Gandhi. With this external backing he was sworn in as prime minister on 28 July 1979. But the support came with conditions. Congress (I) demanded that Singh withdraw all legal cases against Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, relating to abuses during the Emergency, as a precondition for continued support. Charan Singh refused, citing principle and justice over political expediency.

Resignation without facing Parliament

Once Congress withdrew support, Charan Singh’s government lost its only basis for claiming a parliamentary majority. Before Parliament could even meet for him to seek a vote of confidence, he tendered his resignation in August 1979, after 23 days in office, without ever having faced the Lok Sabha. The President then dissolved the Lok Sabha, and fresh elections were announced. Singh continued as a caretaker prime minister until the general election in January 1980.

Charan Singh's legacy

This episode has made Charan Singh a unique figure in Indian constitutional history. He is remembered for his steadfastness in refusing to compromise on legal principles, even at the cost of political power. His brief tenure, shaped by shifting alliances and conditional support, underscores the complexities of coalition politics in India’s parliamentary system.

Each year on December 23, Kisan Diwas commemorates Charan Singh’s contributions to Indian agriculture and rural policy, honouring his lasting legacy as a champion of farmers.

