CBI files chargesheet against former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik, 5 others in Kiru hydropower corruption case Kiru hydropower corruption case: Satyapal Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others in connection with the Kiru hydropower project case that involves alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200 crore civil works. Following three years of probing, the agency has submitted its findings before a special court, naming Malik and five others as accused.

However, Malik, in a message on X, said he was admitted to the hospital and not in a condition to talk to anyone. He added that he was getting calls from many well-wishers, which he was unable to take.

The CBI had earlier conducted searches at the premises of Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

In a statement after the registration of the FIR in 2022, the CBI had said the case pertained to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private company in 2019.

Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

He had denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted a search operation last year.

Malik said his residence was raided by the CBI instead of investigating the people he had complained about and who were involved in corruption.

(With inputs from PTI)