Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena goons; says 'Mumbai Police refused to lodge FIR'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged attacks by Shiv Sena goons late on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police refused to register an FIR in the case.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya said, "Mumbai Police has refused to lodge my FIR. Instead, they lodged a bogus FIR stating that only one stone was hurled. As many as 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me. No action has been taken by Khar Police despite intimation."

Somaiya further alleged this was the third attempt by Uddhav Thackeray to kill him.

"This is the third attempt by Uddhav Thackeray to take my life. Earlier in Washim, then Pune and now in Khar," Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge said a case has been registered based on Somaiya's complaint.

"Case registered on the basis of his complaint. The investigation will be fair and impartial," said DCP Shinge.

The BJP leader claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. He then reached Bandra police station.

In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said.

Kirit Somaiya attacked: What happened on Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya had visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were put under arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Shiv Sena workers had on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked a controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".

(With inputs from agencies)

