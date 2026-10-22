'This evil man will be punished': Rijiju vows action against content creator over racial abuse of Tripura man

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned the alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura by Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen, saying the Delhi and Tripura police would teach the accused a "hard lesson". The controversy erupted after a purported video showing Shokeen allegedly making racially derogatory remarks against the youth went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation across the Northeast.

Rijiju said there had been a delay in filing an official complaint but asserted that the accused would face action. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said they had not received a complaint in the matter. The complaint has been lodged with Tripura Police, which is looking for the accused, who is currently absconding, according to the details shared by Delhi Police.

What Kiren Rijiju said about the alleged racial abuse

In a post on X, Rijiju condemned the alleged behaviour and said the accused would be punished.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," he said.

"People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," the minister added.

The video has triggered strong reactions across the Northeast, with the alleged remarks drawing condemnation from political leaders and social media users. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has also directed the state's Director General of Police to coordinate with Delhi Police over the matter.

What Delhi Police said about the case

Delhi Police said no complaint had been received by them so far. The complaint was submitted to Tripura Police, and the accused is being traced. Police are also trying to establish where the incident took place.

According to the details shared by Delhi Police, Shokeen lives in the Bara Ilaka of North Delhi. The alleged victim has not been in contact with Delhi Police either.

The complaint lodged with Tripura Police accuses Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities. The allegations have not been established in court.

The incident has also prompted calls for action from leaders across party lines, amid renewed concern over alleged racial abuse directed at people from the Northeast.

(With inputs from PTI)

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