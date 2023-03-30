Thanks Rahul Gandhi for...: Kiren Rijiju's taunt over Congress leader Digvijaya's tweet on German Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi over Digvijaya Singh's latest tweet

Rahul Gandhi row: Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a jibe at disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by thanking him for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal matters.

"Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.

His reaction comes after Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted a post in which he thanked the Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and journalist Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy allegedly is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi.

"Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi," Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, Rijiju said put questions to all elected governments, let's discuss and debate on all issues but don't abuse Indian democracy and Indian Institutions.

Congress Party is angry with the people of India but why it is tarnishing our nation's image by insulting our vibrant democracy and its robust Judiciary, he added.

Indian democracy was murdered only once in 1975 but it will not happen again and India will no longer tolerate any foreign influence as our Prime Minister is - Mr Narendra Modi ji, he asserted.

"Not the first time that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have sought foreign intervention...Congress must realise that seeking intervention from foreign powers in India's democratic process or decisions given by its courts tantamounts to undermining its sovereignty," said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Congress suffering because of Rahul Gandhi’s attitude: Kiren Rijiju

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader's conviction.

The senior BJP leader said some Congress MPs had told him that Gandhi's style of functioning was affecting the main opposition party. "Some Congress MPs and leaders have told me that because of Rahul Gandhi's attitude Congress is suffering. Their party is sinking," Rijiju added.

Also read- What kind of arrogance is this? Shah lambasts Rahul on not appealing in court against conviction

Latest India News