Kiren Rijiju slams opposition for causing ruckus over Waqf report in Rajya Sabha: 'All dissent notes attached'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed the opposition for causing a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in the House. On the opposition's allegations that dissent notes of the opposition members of the JPC were removed, Rijiju said that there was no deletion and removal from the report adding that they were misleading the house.

He said, "I have checked the concerns raised by the Opposition. There is no deletion or removal from the report. Everything is on the floor of the House. On what basis can such an issue be raised? The members of the Opposition are creating an unnecessary issue, which is not a fact. The allegation is false. The JPC conducted entire proceedings as per the rules... All the Opposition members of the JPC participated in all the proceedings in the last 6 months... All the dissent notes are attached in the Appendix of the report... They cannot mislead the House..."

Nadda lashes out at Congress

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the opposition saying their aim was not to present their side but to make numbers. "The opposition is doing politics of appeasement. The opposition is against the report for political gains," Nadda said.

Taking a dig, he alleged that some people are conspiring to break the country. "These are anti-national activities. Some people are fighting against the Indian State," said Nadda. He alleged that Congress has been strengthening anti-national people. The furious response from the treasury came after Mallikarjun Kharge called the report 'farzi.'

What did Kharge say?

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president, Kharge repudiated the Joint Parliamentary Committee report on Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it 'farzi'. He also urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to return the report to the JPC.

Kharge said, " We will never accept such farzi report." He alleged that the dissent note by opposition members in the JPC has been removed. The allegations drew a massive objection from the treasury bench. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge demanded that the report be sent back and reintroduced only after incorporating all dissenting opinions.

Kharge said, "In the JPC report on the Waqf Board, many members have their dissent report... It is not right to remove those notes and bulldoze our views... This is anti-democracy... I condemn any report that has been presented after deleting the dissent reports. We will never accept such fake reports... If the report does not have dissent views, it should be sent back and presented again."