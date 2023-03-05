'Judiciary can never be forced to play roles of opposition Party': Law Minister's replies to Rahul I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Gandhi (R) and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (L).

Days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Cambridge University, claimed that the Indian democracy and judiciary were under attack, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed it was a deliberate and coordinated attack against the country's federal structure.

Without naming Gandhi, the law minister who was addressing an event in Odisha'a Bhubneshwar on Saturday asserted that ‘calibrated attempts’ were being made from inside and outside the country to defame the judiciary. He said that the Indian judiciary is independent and emphasised that no one can force them to play the role of "Opposition".

Judiciary is independent

"Indian Judiciary is independent. And Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play the roles of the opposition Party. Nobody can even question Indian democracy because democracy runs in our blood," he said while addressing an event of the central Government Law Officers Conference.

Further, Rijiju called the opposition party an active member of the anti-India movement and added they are working on the direction of the foreign entity.

"These gang get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch frontal attack against India. Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commission, Investigating Agencies," he wrote on Twitter.

Law Minister called Oppon parties members of tukde-tukde gang

In a veiled attack, the Union Law Minister called the Opposition party members of the "Tukde-Tukde" gang and added that the country has already embarked upon a journey of rejuvenation. "The Members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he noted.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP on Indian democracy structure, says, 'Media, judiciary, Parliament all under...'

Latest India News