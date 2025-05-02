Kiren Rijiju leads delegation carrying Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam | Watch video The UN Day of Vesak celebrations in Vietnam from May 6–8, 2025, honor the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha, promoting peace, compassion, and spiritual unity worldwide.

New Delhi:

In a significant cultural and spiritual gesture, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Ho Chi Minh City today, marking the beginning of a historic visit to Vietnam in conjunction with the upcoming United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, accompanied the sacred relics, joined by Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Tourism and Culture, Shri Kandula Durgesh, senior Indian officials, and revered monks. The relics, which originated from the sacred Buddhist site of Sarnath—where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon—have never before been brought to Vietnam.

Taking to social media platform X, Minister Rijiju wrote, "Humbled to lead the delegation carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, an experience that touches the soul… This sacred journey of peace, compassion and harmony is a testament to our shared spiritual heritage."

The relics and the Indian delegation were ceremoniously welcomed at the airport by Vietnam’s Minister of Religious and Ethnic Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice-Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai, and the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng. Upon arrival, special prayers were conducted at the airport, followed by enshrinement ceremonies at Thanh Tam Monastery, where the relics will remain until May 7.

To honor the occasion, a sacred Bodhi tree sapling from India was planted at the Vietnam Buddhist University by Minister Rijiju and the Supreme Patriarch, symbolizing the deep-rooted spiritual ties between the two nations.

From May 8 to 21, the Holy Relics will be taken to other Vietnamese provinces including Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam, allowing devotees across the country to pay homage.

This visit is facilitated through the combined efforts of the Mahabodhi Society of India, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation, with generous support from the Government of Vietnam and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

The event holds profound significance for the global Buddhist community and is expected to enhance the historical and spiritual bond shared by India and Vietnam. A specially curated exhibition tracing over two thousand years of shared Buddhist art and heritage will be on display at the Vietnam Buddhist University during the Vesak celebrations.

Additionally, an Indian cultural troupe will perform a dance-drama titled “The Journey of Gautama Buddha” across several Vietnamese cities from May 5 to 13, illustrating the life and teachings of Shakyamuni Buddha.

This initiative underscores India’s commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy and fostering spiritual connections with Southeast Asian countries. It is hoped that the presence of the Holy Relics in Vietnam will strengthen the cultural and religious bridge between the two nations, enriching the celebration of Vesak and beyond.