New Delhi:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hit back at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posing four questions to the opposition party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 humiliation" and why it had kept India a "poor nation".

'Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation'

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Congress must answer 4 questions: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?"

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rijiju's remarks came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China on Thursday.

LoP Gandhi had said that India would have been represented at the high-level meeting if the Congress were in power. "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," LoP Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

'Should refrain from making statements against India'

Union Minister Rijiju also criticised LoP Gandhi while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying that the Congress leader should refrain from making statements against India, whether within the country or during his visits abroad.

The Union Minister accused LoP Gandhi of "colluding with foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading what he termed "falsehoods" about India's democracy and the state of its economy. "It is also possible that anti-India forces abroad and across the world keep provoking him (Rahul Gandhi). He has himself developed an anti-India mindset, focussing on how to undermine India, its civilisation, traditions, democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has already opened a front against these institutions," Rijiju alleged.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with several leaders of the ruling party accusing the Opposition leader of being "clueless" about global geopolitics.

The BJP also took a swipe at Gandhi by sharing an AI-generated image depicting him serving drinks to US President Donald Trump during the trilateral meeting in China.

Sharing the image on X, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a dig at Gandhi with the caption, "Kuch aise (Something like this)", accompanied by laughing and fire emojis.

Also Read