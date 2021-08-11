Khudiram Bose death anniversary: Remembering India's one of youngest freedom fighters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Khudiram Bose death anniversary: One of India's youngest freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for nation.

Khudiram Bose death anniversary: Khudiram Bose was a freedom fighter who laid down his life for the country's Independence from British Rule.

Born on December 3, 1889, in Mohobani village of West Bengal's Medinipur (then Midnapore) district, Khudiram Bose was just 18 when he was executed. It was August 11, 1908, when Khudiram Bose attained martyrdom.

Khudiram Bose lost his mother when he was just 6. His father passed away a year later. He then came in contact with revolutionaries like Barindra Kumar Ghosh of Calcutta and he became a volunteer in the freedom struggle when he was only 15-year-old.

The colonial rulers nabbed him for distributing anti-British booklets to the local people. When Bose was 16-years-old, he targeted the British colonial state's officials and participated in planting bombs near police stations.

In April 1908, Bose, along with his fellow revolutionary Prafulla Chaki threw a bomb on a carriage in Muzzafarpur, with the intention to assassinate Chief Presidency Magistrate Douglas Kingsford. The duo, however, erroneously killed two women who were travelling in the carriage.

Chaki shot himself dead before the police could nab him while Khudiram Bose was arrested, put on trial, and later sentenced to death after being held guilty of making an attempt on the British judge’s life.

Bose was part of the famed Anushilan Samiti in what was then Calcutta. He was just over the age of 18 when he was hanged, which makes him one of the youngest freedom fighters of India who sacrificed his life for the nation.

