Mamata Banerjee wants Javed Akhtar to write song on 'Khela Hobe'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged lyricist Javed Akhtar to write a song on 'Khela Hobe' -- a slogan that originated during the Bengal Assembly polls and became a war cry in the state. Mamata, who is on a five-day visit to Delhi, met Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi yesterday evening.

Speaking to the media later, Akhtar said that there is a need for 'parivartan' (change) in the country as he pointed out that Bengal has always led "revolutionary movements".

Asked to comment on the now-viral slogan of "Khela Hobe (game is on)", Akhtar said that the slogan did not need any endorsement anymore. "It is beyond any discussion now," he said.

"Khela hobe se aapko ek gaan banana hai (you have to compose a song on khela hobe)," Banerjee, who was standing silently as Akhtar spoke to the media, said.

Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday and has been holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. This is her first Delhi visit since assuming office for a third straight term. She is scheduled to leave the city on Friday afternoon.

Banerjee met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and other opposition leaders. She had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

