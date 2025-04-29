Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister's X account withheld in India days after Pahalgam attack In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the X account of Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence has been suspended in India.

New Delhi:

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the X account of Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister has been suspended in India. Earlier, the Government of Pakistan's X account was withheld in India just after the terror attacks in Pahalgam which killed 26 tourists.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Khawaja Asif's X account screengrab

The Pakistani Defence Minister has been making anti-India comments. In one of his statements, Asif said that China also has 'a part of Kashmir'. adding that Beijing is " also a stakeholder in the whole Kashmir issue. The Indus River also passes through China, it comes from Tibet. China has always supported Pakistan."

Asif has also admitted the rising threat in Pakistan post-Pahalgam incident, saying that India could launch an attack on Pakistan anytime. While claiming that Pakistan remains on high alert, he stressed Pakistan's nuclear capability, adding that nuclear weapons would only be used if there is a direct threat to the country's existence.

In an interview, Asif first stated that a war between India and Pakistan could erupt within the next two to three days. However, later he appeared to backtrack, clarifying that he did not predict a war within three days but merely stressed that the next three to four days would be crucial.