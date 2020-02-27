Khattar's minister drops a shocker: 'Riots have happened in the past, violence is part of life'

In a shocking statement on the tense situation in Northeast Delhi, a Cabinet Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana said: "violence is a part of life." Referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said violence and riots have happened in the past too.

'When Indira Gandhi's assassination took place, all of Delhi burned," Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said while referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

"Riots have been happening...They have happened in the past...When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the entire Delhi was burning. This is part of life," he told reporters outside the Assembly.

The son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Singh is an independent legislator from the Rania constituency in Sirsa district.

Ranjit Singh had extended unconditional support to the BJP. He was among the first persons to announce his support for the BJP.