Khatima case: Main accused shot in leg during 'half encounter', arrested

In a major development in the murder case of a young man in Uttarakhand’s Khatima, police carried out a ‘half encounter’ of the prime accused late Sunday. Hashim, the main accused in the killing of 23-year-old Tushar Sharma, was shot in the leg during a police operation conducted by the Khatima police.

After being injured, Hashim was arrested from the Jhankat outpost area. He has been taken into custody and is undergoing medical treatment under police supervision.

Section 163 enforced amid rising tensions

Following the incident, the administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Khatima on Sunday to prevent further unrest. The move came in response to growing tension and public anger after the murder.

Heavy police deployment has been made in sensitive areas, and authorities said efforts are underway to maintain law and order.

After news of the killing spread, angry locals staged protests and created ruckus in the area. Protesters allegedly set fire to the shop belonging to the accused, triggering panic and chaos at the scene. Considering the volatile situation, the administration acted swiftly to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Murder following argument at roadways complex

The incident dates back to Friday night, when an argument between two groups at the Khatima Roadways complex escalated into violence. During the clash, a stabbing incident took place, leaving Tushar Sharma dead and two other youths critically injured.

The injured were rushed to hospital and later referred to a higher medical centre due to their serious condition.

Bulldozer action at crime scene

Authorities also carried out bulldozer action at the site of the incident. The spot reportedly housed a tea stall owned by the accused’s father, along with several nearby shops. These structures were demolished as part of the administrative action following the violence.

Police officials said the investigation into the case is ongoing and that action is being taken against all those involved.