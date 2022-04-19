Follow us on Image Source : PTI Khargone violence: Madhya Pradesh govt allocates Rs 1 cr as relief money

Madhya Pradesh government on Monday allocated Rs 1 crore as relief money for the welfare of those affected by the Khargone violence. This comes after communal clashes erupted during a Ram Navami procession wherein people were injured due to stone-pelting.

Recently, Minister Vishwas Sarang had said that the state government is working on not only eliminating rioters from the state but also on ending such a mentality.

The violence has also created a political stir in the state.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to divide society.

"These riots that took place in Khargone are against the culture of our country. Our culture is to unite the society but BJP is trying to divide it," he had said.

Senior Congress leader and former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh also blamed the BJP-led state government for the Khargone violence saying that communal tension is the biggest weapon of the party.

Calling the incident a failure of administration, the former CM had said, "What is happening today is a failure of the administration. Communal tension is the biggest weapon of the BJP government. They make political use of it to create divides between Hindus and Muslims."

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid had said that a divided nation will never rule the world and asked to replace fear with faith.

"We cannot live by stone pelting and demolitions alone. Former unjustified by felt injustice and the latter arrogant misuse of the law. A divided nation will never rule the world so give up the policy of divide and rule at home. Faith must replace Fear, not be fear," he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

(With inputs from ANI)

