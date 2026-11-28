New Delhi:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing it of attempting to concentrate political power through a massive expansion of the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference, Kharge said leaders of the INDIA bloc had collectively decided to oppose the constitutional amendment, alleging that the proposed changes posed a serious threat to democracy.

He claimed that the government's plan to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was driven by political ambitions rather than the need for fair representation. Taking a swipe at the BJP's earlier electoral slogan of '400 paar', Kharge alleged that the ruling party was now aiming for '800 paar' to secure power for the long term. "Previously, they had set a target of '400 paar' in the elections -- a goal that has since fallen by the wayside. Now, by increasing the number of seats to 850, they seek to seize and retain power indefinitely... Narendra Modi wants total control of power," he said.

Kharge alleges SC-ST interests ignored in Delimitation Bill

The Congress chief also questioned the proposed delimitation framework over its provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He alleged that the constitutional amendment failed to ensure a corresponding increase in reserved Lok Sabha seats for these communities in line with their population.

Kharge argued that the number of seats reserved for SCs and STs in each state should reflect their respective population shares. He maintained that an expansion of the Lok Sabha should also result in an increase in reserved constituencies, but alleged that the government's proposal contained no such provision.

He further questioned why the Centre had not clarified how the upcoming 2026 Census would factor into the delimitation exercise. According to Kharge, using the latest population figures could lead to an increase in the number of seats reserved for SCs and STs. "If they were to base the allocation on the latest census data, the SC/ST communities would naturally be entitled to more seats, reflecting their increased population. Instead, it appears—based on the terms of their amendment—that they intend to deny the SC/ST communities their rightful share, while pushing through whatever agenda suits their immediate interests," he added.

Kharge questions Election Commission's role in delimitation

Kharge also raised serious objections to the Election Commission being entrusted with responsibilities related to the delimitation exercise. Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he alleged that the poll panel had already lost credibility over the removal of more than 10 crore names from electoral rolls. Calling the arrangement unacceptable, the Congress president claimed that conducting delimitation under the present Election Commission's leadership could lead to manipulation of constituency boundaries and reservation categories.

"Look at Gyanesh Kumar; he stands in the dock, effectively as an accused. If the entire process is to be conducted under his leadership, it will inevitably be riddled with manipulation. They could designate any constituency as 'General' or 'Reserved' at their own whim," he added.

Kharge also repeated the Congress's allegations of electoral irregularities, claiming that if instructions could be issued from the Chief Election Commissioner's office to facilitate what he described as vote theft, the delimitation process could also be misused.

Kharge cites Assam, J-K delimitation exercises

To reinforce his concerns, Kharge referred to the previous delimitation exercises conducted in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that constituency boundaries and reservation classifications had been altered to suit political interests. He claimed that constituencies could be changed from General to Reserved or vice versa depending on the government's preferences. Citing these examples, he questioned whether the proposed nationwide exercise could be conducted fairly and transparently. "We have already witnessed how they handled delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir; those are clear examples. They alter the geographical or demographic composition of constituencies—converting 'General' seats into 'Reserved' ones if it suits them, or turning 'Reserved' seats into 'General' ones," he added.

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